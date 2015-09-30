Sep. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices moved up due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices gained due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,480 297-380 296-375
Wheat Tukda 00,640 296-430 297-480
Jowar White 087 285-552 280-550
Bajra 0,040 215-275 220-270
PULSES
Gram 00,295 750-1,104 750-1,116
Udid 1,200 1,875-2,025 1,960-2,025
Moong 0,450 1,350-1,650 1,350-1,600
Tuar 0,015 1,600-1,800 1,500-1,700
Maize 012 300-320 265-310
Vaal Dsshi 020 2,250-2,800 1,980-2,150
Choli 0,030 0,728-1,452 0,850-1,410
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425
Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430
Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
PULSES
Gram 4,850-4,900 4,800-4,850
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 9,500-9,600 9,200-9,300
Tuardal 12,800-12,900 12,800-12,900
Moong 8,050-8,100 7,750-7,800
Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,400-8,450
Udid 9,600-9,650 9,000-9,050
RICEm
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400