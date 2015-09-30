Sep. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply. * Tuar prices moved up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices gained due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,480 297-380 296-375 Wheat Tukda 00,640 296-430 297-480 Jowar White 087 285-552 280-550 Bajra 0,040 215-275 220-270 PULSES Gram 00,295 750-1,104 750-1,116 Udid 1,200 1,875-2,025 1,960-2,025 Moong 0,450 1,350-1,650 1,350-1,600 Tuar 0,015 1,600-1,800 1,500-1,700 Maize 012 300-320 265-310 Vaal Dsshi 020 2,250-2,800 1,980-2,150 Choli 0,030 0,728-1,452 0,850-1,410 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,500-9,600 9,200-9,300 Tuardal 12,800-12,900 12,800-12,900 Moong 8,050-8,100 7,750-7,800 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,400-8,450 Udid 9,600-9,650 9,000-9,050 RICEm IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400