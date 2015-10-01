Oct. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices improved further due to buying support from mills. * Rice prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,410 293-360 297-380 Wheat Tukda 00,260 296-423 296-430 Jowar White 075 270-550 285-552 Bajra 0,030 220-285 215-275 PULSES Gram 00,095 775-1,003 750-1,104 Udid 0,300 1,925-2,001 1,875-2,025 Moong 0,300 1,350-1,590 1,350-1,650 Tuar 0,020 1,450-1,800 1,600-1,800 Maize 008 300-325 300-320 Vaal Dsshi 030 1,750-1,990 2,250-2,800 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,728-1,452 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,600-9,700 9,500-9,600 Tuardal 12,800-12,900 12,800-12,900 Moong 8,050-8,100 8,050-8,100 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Udid 9,900-9,950 9,600-9,650 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,300-4,400