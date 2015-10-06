BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
Oct. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Gram daal and Besan prices improved due to low arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices gained due to buying support from mills. * Udid prices moved up further due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,210 297-366 297-392 Wheat Tukda 00,410 301-435 300-454 Jowar White 090 240-549 260-545 Bajra 0,030 222-285 225-280 PULSES Gram 00,150 851-1,075 812-0,985 Udid 0,750 1,950-2,400 1,950-2,330 Moong 0,250 1,450-1,750 1,544-1,730 Tuar 0,010 1,650-1,800 1,600-1,900 Maize 005 285-320 255-320 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,800-2,200 1,550-2,200 Choli 0,015 1,055-1,315 1,050-1,387 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 5,150-5,200 4,950-5,000 Gram dal 6,200-6,250 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,200-4,250 Tuar 9,900-10,000 9,900-10,000 Tuardal 13,400-13,500 13,400-13,500 Moong 8,850-8,900 8,550-8,600 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,700-10,750 10,300-10,350 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees