Oct. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Gram daal and Besan prices improved due to low arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices gained due to buying support from mills. * Udid prices moved up further due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,210 297-366 297-392 Wheat Tukda 00,410 301-435 300-454 Jowar White 090 240-549 260-545 Bajra 0,030 222-285 225-280 PULSES Gram 00,150 851-1,075 812-0,985 Udid 0,750 1,950-2,400 1,950-2,330 Moong 0,250 1,450-1,750 1,544-1,730 Tuar 0,010 1,650-1,800 1,600-1,900 Maize 005 285-320 255-320 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,800-2,200 1,550-2,200 Choli 0,015 1,055-1,315 1,050-1,387 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 5,150-5,200 4,950-5,000 Gram dal 6,200-6,250 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,200-4,250 Tuar 9,900-10,000 9,900-10,000 Tuardal 13,400-13,500 13,400-13,500 Moong 8,850-8,900 8,550-8,600 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,700-10,750 10,300-10,350 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800