Oct. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,502 298-371 297-367 Wheat Tukda 01,054 301-493 305-458 Jowar White 095 260-460 240-525 Bajra 0,030 220-270 220-290 PULSES Gram 00,250 920-1,080 910-1,015 Udid 1,220 1,800-2,300 1,750-2,175 Moong 0,300 1,520-1,650 1,550-1,675 Tuar 0,015 1,760-1,925 1,650-1,850 Maize 011 280-320 270-300 Vaal Dsshi 045 1,400-2,175 1,750-2,175 Choli 0,030 0,985-1,400 0,950-1,375 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 5,300-5,350 5,250-5,300 Gram dal 6,400-6,450 6,300-6,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 Tuardal 14,800-14,900 14,800-14,900 Moong 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Udid 10,800-10,850 10,700-10,750 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100