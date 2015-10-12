BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Oct. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,502 298-371 297-367 Wheat Tukda 01,054 301-493 305-458 Jowar White 095 260-460 240-525 Bajra 0,030 220-270 220-290 PULSES Gram 00,250 920-1,080 910-1,015 Udid 1,220 1,800-2,300 1,750-2,175 Moong 0,300 1,520-1,650 1,550-1,675 Tuar 0,015 1,760-1,925 1,650-1,850 Maize 011 280-320 270-300 Vaal Dsshi 045 1,400-2,175 1,750-2,175 Choli 0,030 0,985-1,400 0,950-1,375 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 5,300-5,350 5,250-5,300 Gram dal 6,400-6,450 6,300-6,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 Tuardal 14,800-14,900 14,800-14,900 Moong 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Udid 10,800-10,850 10,700-10,750 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)