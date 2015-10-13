Oct. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Rice prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,350 310-380 298-371 Wheat Tukda 00,550 303-440 301-493 Jowar White 105 240-500 260-460 Bajra 0,035 220-280 220-270 PULSES Gram 00,250 840-1,050 920-1,080 Udid 0,800 1,850-2,100 1,800-2,300 Moong 0,350 1,420-1,650 1,520-1,650 Tuar 0,020 1,700-1,950 1,760-1,925 Maize 010 285-320 280-320 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,550-2,200 1,400-2,175 Choli 0,040 0,985-1,458 0,985-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 5,200-5,250 5,300-5,350 Gram dal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 Tuardal 14,800-14,900 14,800-14,900 Moong 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Udid 10,800-10,850 10,800-10,850 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,000-5,100