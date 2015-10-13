Oct. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Rice prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,350 310-380 298-371
Wheat Tukda 00,550 303-440 301-493
Jowar White 105 240-500 260-460
Bajra 0,035 220-280 220-270
PULSES
Gram 00,250 840-1,050 920-1,080
Udid 0,800 1,850-2,100 1,800-2,300
Moong 0,350 1,420-1,650 1,520-1,650
Tuar 0,020 1,700-1,950 1,760-1,925
Maize 010 285-320 280-320
Vaal Dsshi 050 1,550-2,200 1,400-2,175
Choli 0,040 0,985-1,458 0,985-1,400
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200
Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425
Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450
Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,300-2,350
PULSES
Gram 5,200-5,250 5,300-5,350
Gram dal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuar 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700
Tuardal 14,800-14,900 14,800-14,900
Moong 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250
Udid 10,800-10,850 10,800-10,850
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,000-5,100