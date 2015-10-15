Oct. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved up due to retail demand. * Udid prices gained further due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,150 301-390 292-382 Wheat Tukda 00,720 307-503 300-454 Jowar White 120 285-545 280-540 Bajra 0,035 215-295 225-290 PULSES Gram 00,085 831-1,034 850-1,010 Udid 0,850 1,710-2,350 1,650-2,250 Moong 0,600 1,540-1,691 1,480-1,640 Tuar 0,005 1,850-1,950 1,730-1,950 Maize 011 285-320 280-310 Vaal Dsshi 065 1,950-2,275 1,922-2,150 Choli 0,030 0,900-1,471 0,875-1,412 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,480-1,490 Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 PULSES Gram 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Gram dal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 Tuardal 15,200-15,300 15,200-15,300 Moong 9,200-9,250 9,000-9,050 Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,200-9,250 Udid 11,200-11,250 11,000-11,050 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300