MEDIA-India's Telangana labour department calls Cognizant to discuss layoffs - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Oct. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved up due to retail demand. * Udid prices gained further due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,150 301-390 292-382 Wheat Tukda 00,720 307-503 300-454 Jowar White 120 285-545 280-540 Bajra 0,035 215-295 225-290 PULSES Gram 00,085 831-1,034 850-1,010 Udid 0,850 1,710-2,350 1,650-2,250 Moong 0,600 1,540-1,691 1,480-1,640 Tuar 0,005 1,850-1,950 1,730-1,950 Maize 011 285-320 280-310 Vaal Dsshi 065 1,950-2,275 1,922-2,150 Choli 0,030 0,900-1,471 0,875-1,412 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,480-1,490 Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 PULSES Gram 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Gram dal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 Tuardal 15,200-15,300 15,200-15,300 Moong 9,200-9,250 9,000-9,050 Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,200-9,250 Udid 11,200-11,250 11,000-11,050 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MANILA, May 10 Shanghai steel futures rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, supported by worries over tighter supply after China's leading steel-producing city launched a fresh campaign to improve air quality.