BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
Oct. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up due to buying support from flour mills. * Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 305-432 301-390 Wheat Tukda 00,800 312-466 307-503 Jowar White 085 240-550 285-545 Bajra 0,030 215-280 215-295 PULSES Gram 00,123 860-1,125 831-1,034 Udid 0,900 1,850-2,391 1,710-2,350 Moong 0,400 1,480-1,700 1,540-1,691 Tuar 0,022 1,800-2,050 1,850-1,950 Maize 010 275-315 285-320 Vaal Dsshi 050 2,150-2,325 1,950-2,275 Choli 0,040 1,050-1,388 0,900-1,471 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,450-2,500 2,200-2,250 PULSES Gram 5,300-5,350 5,200-5,250 Gram dal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 Tuardal 15,200-15,300 15,200-15,300 Moong 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550 Udid 11,400-11,450 11,200-11,250 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees