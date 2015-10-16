Oct. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up due to buying support from flour mills. * Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 305-432 301-390 Wheat Tukda 00,800 312-466 307-503 Jowar White 085 240-550 285-545 Bajra 0,030 215-280 215-295 PULSES Gram 00,123 860-1,125 831-1,034 Udid 0,900 1,850-2,391 1,710-2,350 Moong 0,400 1,480-1,700 1,540-1,691 Tuar 0,022 1,800-2,050 1,850-1,950 Maize 010 275-315 285-320 Vaal Dsshi 050 2,150-2,325 1,950-2,275 Choli 0,040 1,050-1,388 0,900-1,471 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,450-2,500 2,200-2,250 PULSES Gram 5,300-5,350 5,200-5,250 Gram dal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 Tuardal 15,200-15,300 15,200-15,300 Moong 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550 Udid 11,400-11,450 11,200-11,250 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300