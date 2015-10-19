Oct. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices increased due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,600 316-396 305-432 Wheat Tukda 01,185 319-458 312-466 Jowar White 095 225-530 240-550 Bajra 0,030 210-280 215-280 PULSES Gram 00,350 840-1,075 860-1,125 Udid 1,000 1,901-2,330 1,850-2,391 Moong 0,400 1,500-1,650 1,480-1,700 Tuar 0,015 2,200-2,500 1,800-2,050 Maize 011 285-310 275-315 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,800-2,250 2,150-2,325 Choli 0,045 0,980-1,433 1,050-1,388 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 PULSES Gram 5,250-5,300 5,300-5,350 Gram dal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 11,200-11,300 10,600-10,700 Tuardal 15,800-15,900 15,200-15,300 Moong 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550 Udid 11,400-11,450 11,400-11,450 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300