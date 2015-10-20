Oct. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up as government raised import duty to 25 percent. * Tuar Daal prices gained due to short supply. * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong and Udid prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,550 314-391 316-396 Wheat Tukda 00,845 312-500 319-458 Jowar White 090 275-540 225-530 Bajra 0,025 215-320 210-280 PULSES Gram 00,245 860-1,025 840-1,075 Udid 1,050 1,825-2,300 1,901-2,330 Moong 0,500 1,480-1,620 1,500-1,650 Tuar 0,013 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Maize 010 280-310 285-310 Vaal Dsshi 055 1,850-2,485 1,800-2,250 Choli 0,034 0,985-1,425 0,980-1,433 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,655-1,665 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 PULSES Gram 5,100-5,150 5,250-5,300 Gram dal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 17,000-17,100 15,800-15,900 Moong 9,000-9,050 9,200-9,250 Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550 Udid 11,000-11,050 11,400-11,450 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300