Oct. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up as government raised import duty to 25 percent.
* Tuar Daal prices gained due to short supply.
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Moong and Udid prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,550 314-391 316-396
Wheat Tukda 00,845 312-500 319-458
Jowar White 090 275-540 225-530
Bajra 0,025 215-320 210-280
PULSES
Gram 00,245 860-1,025 840-1,075
Udid 1,050 1,825-2,300 1,901-2,330
Moong 0,500 1,480-1,620 1,500-1,650
Tuar 0,013 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Maize 010 280-310 285-310
Vaal Dsshi 055 1,850-2,485 1,800-2,250
Choli 0,034 0,985-1,425 0,980-1,433
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,655-1,665 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520
Jowar 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
PULSES
Gram 5,100-5,150 5,250-5,300
Gram dal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300
Tuardal 17,000-17,100 15,800-15,900
Moong 9,000-9,050 9,200-9,250
Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550
Udid 11,000-11,050 11,400-11,450
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300