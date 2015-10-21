Oct. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Jowar prices improved due to thin supply.
* Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,430 314-390 314-391
Wheat Tukda 00,900 313-442 312-500
Jowar White 115 265-550 275-540
Bajra 0,032 199-325 215-320
PULSES
Gram 00,245 870-1,031 860-1,025
Udid 1,300 1,775-2,100 1,825-2,300
Moong 0,450 1,500-1,660 1,480-1,620
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,200-2,500
Maize 012 275-315 280-310
Vaal Dsshi 040 1,800-2,350 1,850-2,485
Choli 0,036 0,975-1,470 0,985-1,425
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,655-1,665 1,655-1,665
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,510-1,520
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,450-2,500
PULSES
Gram 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Gram dal 6,150-6,200 6,400-6,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300
Tuardal 17,000-17,100 17,000-17,100
Moong 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550
Udid 10,850-10,900 11,000-11,050
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300