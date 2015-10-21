Oct. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Jowar prices improved due to thin supply. * Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,430 314-390 314-391 Wheat Tukda 00,900 313-442 312-500 Jowar White 115 265-550 275-540 Bajra 0,032 199-325 215-320 PULSES Gram 00,245 870-1,031 860-1,025 Udid 1,300 1,775-2,100 1,825-2,300 Moong 0,450 1,500-1,660 1,480-1,620 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,200-2,500 Maize 012 275-315 280-310 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,800-2,350 1,850-2,485 Choli 0,036 0,975-1,470 0,985-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,655-1,665 1,655-1,665 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,450-2,500 PULSES Gram 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Gram dal 6,150-6,200 6,400-6,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 17,000-17,100 17,000-17,100 Moong 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550 Udid 10,850-10,900 11,000-11,050 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300