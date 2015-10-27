Oct. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Moong prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices moved down due to low demand. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices gained due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,500 308-387 314-390 Wheat Tukda 00,870 312-478 313-442 Jowar White 090 230-565 265-550 Bajra 0,025 210-320 199-325 PULSES Gram 00,300 935-1,115 870-1,031 Udid 1,050 1,750-2,200 1,775-2,100 Moong 0,600 1,450-1,610 1,500-1,660 Tuar 0,015 1,800-2,250 2,200-2,500 Maize 010 275-315 275-315 Vaal Dsshi 030 1,975-2,325 1,800-2,350 Choli 0,055 0,950-1,448 0,975-1,470 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,655-1,665 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,200-5,250 5,100-5,150 Gram dal 6,300-6,350 6,400-6,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,250-4,300 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 17,000-17,100 17,000-17,100 Moong 8,800-8,850 9,000-9,050 Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550 Udid 10,500-10,600 10,850-10,900 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300