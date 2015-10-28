Oct. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Moong prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to increased supply of imported stock. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,520 307-388 308-387 Wheat Tukda 00,900 314-480 312-478 Jowar White 125 225-555 230-565 Bajra 0,035 205-315 210-320 PULSES Gram 00,380 951-1,075 935-1,115 Udid 1,200 1,770-2,236 1,750-2,200 Moong 0,450 1,480-1,575 1,450-1,610 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,800-2,250 Maize 015 250-280 275-315 Vaal Dsshi 045 1,800-2,200 1,975-2,325 Choli 0,080 0,955-1,371 0,950-1,448 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Gram dal 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,500-16,600 17,000-17,100 Moong 8,500-8,550 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550 Udid 10,200-10,300 10,500-10,600 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300