Oct. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,495 303-388 307-388 Wheat Tukda 00,700 305-456 314-480 Jowar White 095 230-530 225-555 Bajra 0,030 218-318 205-315 PULSES Gram 00,475 980-1,096 951-1,075 Udid 0,750 1,540-2,100 1,770-2,236 Moong 0,300 1,250-1,550 1,480-1,575 Tuar 0,010 1,800-2,250 1,800-2,250 Maize 011 280-310 250-280 Vaal Dsshi 045 1,600-2,150 1,800-2,200 Choli 0,045 1,050-1,400 0,955-1,371 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,250-5,300 5,200-5,250 Gram dal 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,500-16,600 16,500-16,600 Moong 8,300-8,350 8,500-8,550 Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,200-10,300 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300