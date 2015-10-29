Oct. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Moong prices moved down due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,495 303-388 307-388
Wheat Tukda 00,700 305-456 314-480
Jowar White 095 230-530 225-555
Bajra 0,030 218-318 205-315
PULSES
Gram 00,475 980-1,096 951-1,075
Udid 0,750 1,540-2,100 1,770-2,236
Moong 0,300 1,250-1,550 1,480-1,575
Tuar 0,010 1,800-2,250 1,800-2,250
Maize 011 280-310 250-280
Vaal Dsshi 045 1,600-2,150 1,800-2,200
Choli 0,045 1,050-1,400 0,955-1,371
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 5,250-5,300 5,200-5,250
Gram dal 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300
Tuardal 16,500-16,600 16,500-16,600
Moong 8,300-8,350 8,500-8,550
Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550
Udid 10,000-10,100 10,200-10,300
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300