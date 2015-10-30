Oct. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Moong and Moong Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,400 308-399 303-388
Wheat Tukda 00,800 310-535 305-456
Jowar White 090 235-525 230-530
Bajra 0,035 215-320 218-318
PULSES
Gram 00,350 980-1,100 980-1,096
Udid 1,100 1,700-2,200 1,540-2,100
Moong 0,500 1,300-1,550 1,250-1,550
Tuar 0,010 1,850-2,150 1,800-2,250
Maize 013 265-315 280-310
Vaal Dsshi 050 1,850-2,250 1,600-2,150
Choli 0,040 1,055-1,410 1,050-1,400
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Gram dal 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300
Tuardal 16,500-16,600 16,500-16,600
Moong 8,200-8,250 8,300-8,350
Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,500-9,550
Udid 10,500-10,600 10,000-10,100
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300