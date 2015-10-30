Oct. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Moong and Moong Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,400 308-399 303-388 Wheat Tukda 00,800 310-535 305-456 Jowar White 090 235-525 230-530 Bajra 0,035 215-320 218-318 PULSES Gram 00,350 980-1,100 980-1,096 Udid 1,100 1,700-2,200 1,540-2,100 Moong 0,500 1,300-1,550 1,250-1,550 Tuar 0,010 1,850-2,150 1,800-2,250 Maize 013 265-315 280-310 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,850-2,250 1,600-2,150 Choli 0,040 1,055-1,410 1,050-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Gram dal 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,500-16,600 16,500-16,600 Moong 8,200-8,250 8,300-8,350 Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,500-9,550 Udid 10,500-10,600 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300