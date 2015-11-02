Nov. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Moong prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices dropped due to increased supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,630 302-397 308-399
Wheat Tukda 00,910 300-515 310-535
Jowar White 080 240-530 235-525
Bajra 0,025 210-280 215-320
PULSES
Gram 00,400 980-1,090 980-1,100
Udid 1,250 1,850-2,050 1,700-2,200
Moong 0,600 1,350-1,550 1,300-1,550
Tuar 0,015 1,800-2,000 1,850-2,150
Maize 015 283-310 265-315
Vaal Dsshi 045 1,950-2,255 1,850-2,250
Choli 0,045 0,975-1,422 1,055-1,410
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Gram dal 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300
Tuardal 16,500-16,600 16,500-16,600
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,200-8,250
Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250
Udid 10,200-10,300 10,500-10,600
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300