Nov. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Moong prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to increased supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,630 302-397 308-399 Wheat Tukda 00,910 300-515 310-535 Jowar White 080 240-530 235-525 Bajra 0,025 210-280 215-320 PULSES Gram 00,400 980-1,090 980-1,100 Udid 1,250 1,850-2,050 1,700-2,200 Moong 0,600 1,350-1,550 1,300-1,550 Tuar 0,015 1,800-2,000 1,850-2,150 Maize 015 283-310 265-315 Vaal Dsshi 045 1,950-2,255 1,850-2,250 Choli 0,045 0,975-1,422 1,055-1,410 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Gram dal 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,500-16,600 16,500-16,600 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,200-8,250 Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Udid 10,200-10,300 10,500-10,600 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300