Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Nov. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,400 310-380 302-397 Wheat Tukda 00,870 305-507 300-515 Jowar White 105 235-540 240-530 Bajra 0,030 205-285 210-280 PULSES Gram 00,310 890-1,088 980-1,090 Udid 0,650 1,800-2,075 1,850-2,050 Moong 0,550 1,350-1,600 1,350-1,550 Tuar 0,010 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Maize 020 270-310 283-310 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,870-2,200 1,950-2,255 Choli 0,040 0,975-1,348 0,975-1,422 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,100-5,150 5,250-5,300 Gram dal 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,500-16,600 16,500-16,600 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Udid 10,200-10,300 10,200-10,300 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12