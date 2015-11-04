Nov. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,250 321-390 310-380 Wheat Tukda 00,840 311-486 305-507 Jowar White 090 230-560 235-540 Bajra 0,035 205-288 205-285 PULSES Gram 00,350 880-1,056 890-1,088 Udid 0,800 1,500-2,015 1,800-2,075 Moong 0,500 1,340-1,550 1,350-1,600 Tuar 0,010 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Maize 012 265-315 270-310 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,800-2,200 1,870-2,200 Choli 0,035 0,980-1,328 0,975-1,348 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,000-5,050 5,100-5,150 Gram dal 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,500-16,600 16,500-16,600 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,200-10,300 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300