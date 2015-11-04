Nov. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram and Besan prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,250 321-390 310-380
Wheat Tukda 00,840 311-486 305-507
Jowar White 090 230-560 235-540
Bajra 0,035 205-288 205-285
PULSES
Gram 00,350 880-1,056 890-1,088
Udid 0,800 1,500-2,015 1,800-2,075
Moong 0,500 1,340-1,550 1,350-1,600
Tuar 0,010 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Maize 012 265-315 270-310
Vaal Dsshi 040 1,800-2,200 1,870-2,200
Choli 0,035 0,980-1,328 0,975-1,348
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 5,000-5,050 5,100-5,150
Gram dal 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,350-4,400
Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300
Tuardal 16,500-16,600 16,500-16,600
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250
Udid 10,000-10,100 10,200-10,300
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300