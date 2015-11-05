Nov. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,315 318-387 321-390 Wheat Tukda 00,930 312-512 311-486 Jowar White 100 235-555 230-560 Bajra 0,040 190-285 205-288 PULSES Gram 00,250 880-1,036 880-1,056 Udid 0,450 1,800-2,050 1,500-2,015 Moong 0,400 1,350-1,560 1,340-1,550 Tuar 0,005 1,815-2,000 1,800-2,000 Maize 013 266-310 265-315 Vaal Dsshi 045 1,750-2,200 1,800-2,200 Choli 0,040 0,805-1,320 0,980-1,328 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Gram dal 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,500-16,600 16,500-16,600 Moong 8,200-8,250 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300