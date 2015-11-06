Nov. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Graom prices moved up due to retail demand for festivals.
* Tuar Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,200 331-411 318-387
Wheat Tukda 00,550 310-468 312-512
Jowar White 100 230-540 235-555
Bajra 0,039 195-287 190-285
PULSES
Gram 00,260 885-1,091 880-1,036
Udid 0,600 1,500-2,075 1,800-2,050
Moong 0,350 1,300-1,530 1,350-1,560
Tuar 0,010 1,800-2,000 1,815-2,000
Maize 019 250-315 266-310
Vaal Dsshi 040 1,865-2,205 1,750-2,200
Choli 0,045 0,905-1,335 0,805-1,320
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,225-2,250
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 5,050-5,100 5,000-5,050
Gram dal 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300
Tuardal 16,100-16,200 16,500-16,600
Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250
Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300