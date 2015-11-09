Nov. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices improved due to short supply. * Arrivals of commodities were low as market yard will close from tomorrow i.e. November 10th to November 14th on account of Diwali-New year holidays. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,080 311-402 331-411 Wheat Tukda 00,260 304-470 310-468 Jowar White 075 230-555 230-540 Bajra 0,025 195-287 195-287 PULSES Gram 00,110 875-1,051 885-1,091 Udid 0,250 1,850-2,150 1,500-2,075 Moong 0,200 1,300-1,525 1,300-1,530 Tuar 0,010 1,750-2,000 1,800-2,000 Maize 015 285-300 250-315 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,975-2,300 1,865-2,205 Choli 0,025 1,050-1,428 0,905-1,335 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Gram dal 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200 Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Udid 10,500-10,600 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300