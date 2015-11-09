Nov. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices improved due to short supply.
* Arrivals of commodities were low as market yard will close from tomorrow
i.e. November 10th to November 14th on account of Diwali-New year holidays.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,080 311-402 331-411
Wheat Tukda 00,260 304-470 310-468
Jowar White 075 230-555 230-540
Bajra 0,025 195-287 195-287
PULSES
Gram 00,110 875-1,051 885-1,091
Udid 0,250 1,850-2,150 1,500-2,075
Moong 0,200 1,300-1,525 1,300-1,530
Tuar 0,010 1,750-2,000 1,800-2,000
Maize 015 285-300 250-315
Vaal Dsshi 025 1,975-2,300 1,865-2,205
Choli 0,025 1,050-1,428 0,905-1,335
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100
Gram dal 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300
Tuardal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200
Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250
Udid 10,500-10,600 10,000-10,100
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300