Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 10 Nov. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to short supply. * Rajkot market yard remained close on account of Diwali holidays. It will reopen on November 16th. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 311-402 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 304-470 Jowar White 000 000-000 230-555 Bajra 0,000 000-000 195-287 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 875-1,051 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,850-2,150 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,300-1,525 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,750-2,000 Maize 000 000-000 285-300 Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,975-2,300 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,050-1,428 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,950-5,000 5,050-5,100 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,300-6,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200 Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Udid 10,700-10,800 10,500-10,600 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300