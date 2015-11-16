Nov. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,100 325-440 311-402 Wheat Tukda 00,105 300-425 304-470 Jowar White 065 235-550 230-555 Bajra 0,020 210-280 195-287 PULSES Gram 00,210 875-1,031 875-1,051 Udid 0,400 1,850-2,150 1,850-2,150 Moong 0,350 1,440-1,500 1,300-1,525 Tuar 0,015 1,800-2,000 1,750-2,000 Maize 009 248-305 285-300 Vaal Dsshi 010 1,980-2,305 1,975-2,300 Choli 0,020 1,050-1,430 1,050-1,428 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,950-5,000 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,200-8,250 Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Udid 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300