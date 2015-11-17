Nov. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,230 321-445 325-440
Wheat Tukda 00,335 301-430 300-425
Jowar White 090 240-520 235-550
Bajra 0,025 240-290 210-280
PULSES
Gram 00,180 890-1,082 875-1,031
Udid 0,350 1,725-2,079 1,850-2,150
Moong 0,250 1,270-1,510 1,440-1,500
Tuar 0,010 1,700-2,000 1,800-2,000
Maize 008 250-300 248-305
Vaal Dsshi 040 1,800-2,150 1,980-2,305
Choli 0,035 0,850-1,312 1,050-1,430
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,590-1,600
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 5,050-5,100 4,900-4,950
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300
Tuardal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250
Udid 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300