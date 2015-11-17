Nov. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,230 321-445 325-440 Wheat Tukda 00,335 301-430 300-425 Jowar White 090 240-520 235-550 Bajra 0,025 240-290 210-280 PULSES Gram 00,180 890-1,082 875-1,031 Udid 0,350 1,725-2,079 1,850-2,150 Moong 0,250 1,270-1,510 1,440-1,500 Tuar 0,010 1,700-2,000 1,800-2,000 Maize 008 250-300 248-305 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,800-2,150 1,980-2,305 Choli 0,035 0,850-1,312 1,050-1,430 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,050-5,100 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Udid 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300