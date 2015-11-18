Nov. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices moved up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,050 300-384 321-445 Wheat Tukda 00,075 335-506 301-430 Jowar White 083 235-525 240-520 Bajra 0,030 235-293 240-290 PULSES Gram 00,280 890-1,100 890-1,082 Udid 0,350 1,925-2,121 1,725-2,079 Moong 0,400 1,250-1,500 1,270-1,510 Tuar 0,025 1,800-2,050 1,700-2,000 Maize 009 245-300 250-300 Vaal Dsshi 030 1,875-2,175 1,800-2,150 Choli 0,025 0,875-1,375 0,850-1,312 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,275-2,300 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,100-5,150 5,050-5,100 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,250-4,300 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Udid 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300