Nov. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices improved further due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,160 310-432 300-384
Wheat Tukda 00,270 335-505 335-506
Jowar White 086 225-540 235-525
Bajra 0,020 225-295 235-293
PULSES
Gram 00,240 901-1,110 890-1,100
Udid 0,250 1,800-2,040 1,925-2,121
Moong 0,425 1,200-1,450 1,250-1,500
Tuar 0,020 1,521-2,100 1,800-2,050
Maize 011 249-300 245-300
Vaal Dsshi 040 1,875-2,250 1,875-2,175
Choli 0,020 0,880-1,325 0,875-1,375
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,275-2,300 2,275-2,300
Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,500-1,510
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 5,150-5,200 5,100-5,150
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300
Tuardal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250
Udid 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300