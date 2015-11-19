Nov. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices improved further due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,160 310-432 300-384 Wheat Tukda 00,270 335-505 335-506 Jowar White 086 225-540 235-525 Bajra 0,020 225-295 235-293 PULSES Gram 00,240 901-1,110 890-1,100 Udid 0,250 1,800-2,040 1,925-2,121 Moong 0,425 1,200-1,450 1,250-1,500 Tuar 0,020 1,521-2,100 1,800-2,050 Maize 011 249-300 245-300 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,875-2,250 1,875-2,175 Choli 0,020 0,880-1,325 0,875-1,375 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,275-2,300 2,275-2,300 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,150-5,200 5,100-5,150 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Udid 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300