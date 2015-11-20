Nov. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,210 290-390 310-432 Wheat Tukda 00,360 350-501 335-505 Jowar White 063 240-495 225-540 Bajra 0,027 240-300 225-295 PULSES Gram 00,110 880-1,050 901-1,110 Udid 0,300 1,950-2,100 1,800-2,040 Moong 0,210 1,250-1,460 1,200-1,450 Tuar 0,020 1,700-2,100 1,521-2,100 Maize 005 270-310 249-300 Vaal Dsshi 020 1,825-2,350 1,875-2,250 Choli 0,025 0,950-1,408 0,880-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,605-1,615 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,275-2,300 2,275-2,300 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Udid 10,800-10,900 10,700-10,800 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300