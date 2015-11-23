Nov. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Moong and Moong Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,160 280-385 290-390 Wheat Tukda 00,255 325-511 350-501 Jowar White 075 270-520 240-495 Bajra 0,020 227-302 240-300 PULSES Gram 00,220 880-1,057 880-1,050 Udid 0,550 1,950-2,080 1,950-2,100 Moong 0,230 1,250-1,425 1,250-1,460 Tuar 0,030 1,850-2,150 1,700-2,100 Maize 011 245-300 270-310 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,975-2,475 1,825-2,350 Choli 0,025 0,975-1,425 0,950-1,408 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,605-1,615 1,605-1,615 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,275-2,300 2,275-2,300 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200 Moong 7,800-7,850 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,200-9,250 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,800-10,900 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300