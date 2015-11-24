Nov. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram prices dropped due to restricted retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,150 286-389 280-385 Wheat Tukda 00,300 330-512 325-511 Jowar White 084 240-540 270-520 Bajra 0,025 220-280 227-302 PULSES Gram 00,180 870-1,022 880-1,057 Udid 0,310 1,950-2,121 1,950-2,080 Moong 0,280 1,180-1,380 1,250-1,425 Tuar 0,020 1,800-2,150 1,850-2,150 Maize 010 248-310 245-300 Vaal Dsshi 033 1,980-2,480 1,975-2,475 Choli 0,020 1,050-1,358 0,975-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,605-1,615 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,275-2,300 2,275-2,300 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,100-5,150 5,150-5,200 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200 Moong 7,800-7,850 7,800-7,850 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300