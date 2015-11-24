Nov. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices dropped due to restricted retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,150 286-389 280-385
Wheat Tukda 00,300 330-512 325-511
Jowar White 084 240-540 270-520
Bajra 0,025 220-280 227-302
PULSES
Gram 00,180 870-1,022 880-1,057
Udid 0,310 1,950-2,121 1,950-2,080
Moong 0,280 1,180-1,380 1,250-1,425
Tuar 0,020 1,800-2,150 1,850-2,150
Maize 010 248-310 245-300
Vaal Dsshi 033 1,980-2,480 1,975-2,475
Choli 0,020 1,050-1,358 0,975-1,425
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,605-1,615
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,275-2,300 2,275-2,300
Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 5,100-5,150 5,150-5,200
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300
Tuardal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200
Moong 7,800-7,850 7,800-7,850
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300