Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Nov. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,220 271-378 286-389 Wheat Tukda 00,265 342-495 330-512 Jowar White 055 260-550 240-540 Bajra 0,010 250-305 220-280 PULSES Gram 00,210 890-1,100 870-1,022 Udid 0,450 1,950-2,121 1,950-2,121 Moong 0,350 1,240-1,420 1,180-1,380 Tuar 0,030 1,800-2,120 1,800-2,150 Maize 012 280-310 248-310 Vaal Dsshi 030 1,950-2,450 1,980-2,480 Choli 0,040 0,843-1,428 1,050-1,358 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,605-1,615 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,275-2,300 2,275-2,300 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,520-1,530 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,000-5,050 5,100-5,150 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200 Moong 7,800-7,850 7,800-7,850 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
