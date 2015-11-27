Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Nov. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to retail demand. * Rice prices moved up due to thin supply. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices eased due to restricted retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,175 276-382 271-378 Wheat Tukda 00,225 345-474 342-495 Jowar White 065 250-550 260-550 Bajra 0,019 222-302 250-305 PULSES Gram 00,290 895-1,105 890-1,100 Udid 0,450 1,950-2,121 1,950-2,121 Moong 0,060 1,230-1,374 1,240-1,420 Tuar 0,025 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,120 Maize 011 275-310 280-310 Vaal Dsshi 035 1,985-2,425 1,950-2,450 Choli 0,035 0,980-1,457 0,843-1,428 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,275-2,300 2,275-2,300 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,100-5,150 5,000-5,050 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,000-11,100 11,200-11,300 Tuardal 15,800-15,900 16,100-16,200 Moong 7,800-7,850 7,800-7,850 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,400-5,500 5,200-5,300
