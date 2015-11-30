Nov. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to retail demand. * Moong prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,265 292-377 276-382 Wheat Tukda 00,350 341-445 345-474 Jowar White 080 240-560 250-550 Bajra 0,022 210-303 222-302 PULSES Gram 00,350 950-1,126 895-1,105 Udid 0,450 1,950-2,150 1,950-2,121 Moong 0,350 1,250-1,400 1,230-1,374 Tuar 0,050 1,800-2,300 1,800-2,100 Maize 009 268-309 275-310 Vaal Dsshi 035 1,975-2,450 1,985-2,425 Choli 0,030 0,975-1,430 0,980-1,457 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,275-2,300 2,275-2,300 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,150-5,200 5,100-5,150 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100 Tuardal 15,800-15,900 15,800-15,900 Moong 8,000-8,050 7,800-7,850 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500