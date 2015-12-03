Dec. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,310 320-375 302-380
Wheat Tukda 00,360 340-435 345-480
Jowar White 085 260-520 250-510
Bajra 0,030 250-308 230-280
PULSES
Gram 00,550 965-1,115 901-1,115
Udid 0,450 1,850-2,250 1,850-2,225
Moong 0,300 1,250-1,480 1,200-1,420
Tuar 0,100 1,500-2,400 1,800-2,250
Maize 009 250-315 245-311
Vaal Dsshi 030 2,150-2,325 2,100-2,300
Choli 0,020 0,950-1,350 0,880-1,345
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,635-1,645 1,635-1,645
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuar 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100
Tuardal 15,600-15,700 15,600-15,700
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 10,700-10,800 10,600-10,700
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500