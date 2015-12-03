Dec. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,310 320-375 302-380 Wheat Tukda 00,360 340-435 345-480 Jowar White 085 260-520 250-510 Bajra 0,030 250-308 230-280 PULSES Gram 00,550 965-1,115 901-1,115 Udid 0,450 1,850-2,250 1,850-2,225 Moong 0,300 1,250-1,480 1,200-1,420 Tuar 0,100 1,500-2,400 1,800-2,250 Maize 009 250-315 245-311 Vaal Dsshi 030 2,150-2,325 2,100-2,300 Choli 0,020 0,950-1,350 0,880-1,345 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,635-1,645 1,635-1,645 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100 Tuardal 15,600-15,700 15,600-15,700 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 10,700-10,800 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500