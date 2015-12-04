Dec. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices improved due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,384 295-382 320-375
Wheat Tukda 00,600 303-427 340-435
Jowar White 065 250-520 260-520
Bajra 0,027 245-305 250-308
PULSES
Gram 00,400 930-1,136 965-1,115
Udid 0,250 1,950-2,250 1,850-2,250
Moong 0,300 1,250-1,470 1,250-1,480
Tuar 0,040 1,800-2,350 1,800-2,400
Maize 009 250-315 250-315
Vaal Dsshi 035 1,850-2,350 2,150-2,325
Choli 0,025 0,975-1,325 0,950-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,645-1,655 1,635-1,645
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 5,200-5,250 5,150-5,200
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuar 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100
Tuardal 15,600-15,700 15,600-15,700
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500