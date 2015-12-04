Dec. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,384 295-382 320-375 Wheat Tukda 00,600 303-427 340-435 Jowar White 065 250-520 260-520 Bajra 0,027 245-305 250-308 PULSES Gram 00,400 930-1,136 965-1,115 Udid 0,250 1,950-2,250 1,850-2,250 Moong 0,300 1,250-1,470 1,250-1,480 Tuar 0,040 1,800-2,350 1,800-2,400 Maize 009 250-315 250-315 Vaal Dsshi 035 1,850-2,350 2,150-2,325 Choli 0,025 0,975-1,325 0,950-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,645-1,655 1,635-1,645 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,200-5,250 5,150-5,200 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100 Tuardal 15,600-15,700 15,600-15,700 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500