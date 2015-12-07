Dec. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Tuar Daal prices dropped due to restricted retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,440 298-395 295-382 Wheat Tukda 00,870 290-490 303-427 Jowar White 055 240-510 250-520 Bajra 0,020 240-280 245-305 PULSES Gram 00,315 950-1,110 930-1,136 Udid 0,550 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Moong 0,400 1,200-1,450 1,250-1,470 Tuar 0,050 1,600-2,040 1,800-2,350 Maize 010 243-315 250-315 Vaal Dsshi 035 1,980-2,350 1,850-2,350 Choli 0,035 1,090-1,350 0,975-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,645-1,655 1,645-1,655 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100 Tuardal 15,200-15,300 15,600-15,700 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500