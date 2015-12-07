Dec. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals.
* Tuar Daal prices dropped due to restricted retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,440 298-395 295-382
Wheat Tukda 00,870 290-490 303-427
Jowar White 055 240-510 250-520
Bajra 0,020 240-280 245-305
PULSES
Gram 00,315 950-1,110 930-1,136
Udid 0,550 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250
Moong 0,400 1,200-1,450 1,250-1,470
Tuar 0,050 1,600-2,040 1,800-2,350
Maize 010 243-315 250-315
Vaal Dsshi 035 1,980-2,350 1,850-2,350
Choli 0,035 1,090-1,350 0,975-1,325
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,645-1,655 1,645-1,655
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,300-2,325
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuar 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100
Tuardal 15,200-15,300 15,600-15,700
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500