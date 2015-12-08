Dec. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped further due to low retail demand.
* Tuar and Daal moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,410 320-385 298-395
Wheat Tukda 00,450 345-450 290-490
Jowar White 060 235-510 240-510
Bajra 0,025 235-283 240-280
PULSES
Gram 00,125 940-1,061 950-1,110
Udid 0,490 1,955-2,245 1,950-2,250
Moong 0,350 1,225-1,452 1,200-1,450
Tuar 0,045 1,430-2,045 1,600-2,040
Maize 012 280-315 243-315
Vaal Dsshi 040 2,010-2,400 1,980-2,350
Choli 0,035 0,980-1,350 1,090-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,645-1,655 1,645-1,655
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuar 10,700-10,800 11,000-11,100
Tuardal 15,000-15,100 15,600-15,700
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 11,000-11,100 10,700-10,800
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500