Dec. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped further due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Daal moved down due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,410 320-385 298-395 Wheat Tukda 00,450 345-450 290-490 Jowar White 060 235-510 240-510 Bajra 0,025 235-283 240-280 PULSES Gram 00,125 940-1,061 950-1,110 Udid 0,490 1,955-2,245 1,950-2,250 Moong 0,350 1,225-1,452 1,200-1,450 Tuar 0,045 1,430-2,045 1,600-2,040 Maize 012 280-315 243-315 Vaal Dsshi 040 2,010-2,400 1,980-2,350 Choli 0,035 0,980-1,350 1,090-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,645-1,655 1,645-1,655 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 10,700-10,800 11,000-11,100 Tuardal 15,000-15,100 15,600-15,700 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 11,000-11,100 10,700-10,800 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500