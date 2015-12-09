Dec. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Rice prices dropped as new crop arrival started.
* Gram Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,310 320-375 320-385
Wheat Tukda 00,360 340-440 345-450
Jowar White 070 230-515 235-510
Bajra 0,020 225-285 235-283
PULSES
Gram 00,150 940-1,067 940-1,061
Udid 0,450 1,950-2,100 1,955-2,245
Moong 0,350 1,205-1,440 1,225-1,452
Tuar 0,045 1,410-2,045 1,430-2,045
Maize 015 250-321 280-315
Vaal Dsshi 030 1,800-2,250 2,010-2,400
Choli 0,030 0,995-1,355 0,980-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,645-1,655 1,645-1,655
Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,225-2,250
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,000-6,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuar 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800
Tuardal 15,000-15,100 15,000-15,100
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,400-07,500
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,400-5,500