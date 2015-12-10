Dec. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,370 320-385 320-375 Wheat Tukda 00,420 340-475 340-440 Jowar White 090 240-520 230-515 Bajra 0,025 230-280 225-285 PULSES Gram 00,160 901-1,035 940-1,067 Udid 0,350 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,100 Moong 0,400 1,250-1,440 1,205-1,440 Tuar 0,075 1,800-2,200 1,410-2,045 Maize 011 245-320 250-321 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,850-2,275 1,800-2,250 Choli 0,025 0,950-1,345 0,995-1,355 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,645-1,655 1,645-1,655 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800 Tuardal 15,000-15,100 15,000-15,100 Moong 8,300-8,350 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300