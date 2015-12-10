Dec. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Moong prices improved due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,370 320-385 320-375
Wheat Tukda 00,420 340-475 340-440
Jowar White 090 240-520 230-515
Bajra 0,025 230-280 225-285
PULSES
Gram 00,160 901-1,035 940-1,067
Udid 0,350 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,100
Moong 0,400 1,250-1,440 1,205-1,440
Tuar 0,075 1,800-2,200 1,410-2,045
Maize 011 245-320 250-321
Vaal Dsshi 025 1,850-2,275 1,800-2,250
Choli 0,025 0,950-1,345 0,995-1,355
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,645-1,655 1,645-1,655
Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,540-1,550
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuar 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800
Tuardal 15,000-15,100 15,000-15,100
Moong 8,300-8,350 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,400-07,500
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300