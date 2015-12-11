Dec. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,425 330-410 320-385 Wheat Tukda 00,475 350-480 340-475 Jowar White 080 235-520 240-520 Bajra 0,030 225-285 230-280 PULSES Gram 00,350 968-1,136 901-1,035 Udid 0,450 1,951-2,175 1,950-2,200 Moong 0,350 1,250-1,410 1,250-1,440 Tuar 0,150 1,700-2,200 1,800-2,200 Maize 015 252-320 245-320 Vaal Dsshi 030 1,875-2,305 1,850-2,275 Choli 0,030 0,975-1,360 0,950-1,345 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,645-1,655 1,645-1,655 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,250-5,300 5,200-5,250 Gram dal 6,200-6,250 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 10,500-10,600 10,700-10,800 Tuardal 15,000-15,100 15,000-15,100 Moong 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300