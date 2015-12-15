Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 15 Dec. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Bajri prices improved due to seasonal demand. * Gram prices dropped further due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,290 330-400 292-381 Wheat Tukda 00,410 345-420 302-455 Jowar White 078 248-522 245-520 Bajra 0,035 218-287 215-283 PULSES Gram 00,160 901-1,035 975-1,100 Udid 0,300 1,850-2,050 1,700-2,200 Moong 0,220 1,250-1,420 1,250-1,440 Tuar 0,200 1,800-2,100 1,500-2,200 Maize 012 250-325 249-322 Vaal Dsshi 032 1,980-2,320 1,985-2,325 Choli 0,040 1,150-1,442 0,890-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,655-1,665 1,645-1,655 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,100-5,150 5,150-5,200 Gram dal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400 Tuardal 15,000-15,100 15,000-15,100 Moong 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300