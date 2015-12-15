Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 15
Dec. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Bajri prices improved due to seasonal demand.
* Gram prices dropped further due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,290 330-400 292-381
Wheat Tukda 00,410 345-420 302-455
Jowar White 078 248-522 245-520
Bajra 0,035 218-287 215-283
PULSES
Gram 00,160 901-1,035 975-1,100
Udid 0,300 1,850-2,050 1,700-2,200
Moong 0,220 1,250-1,420 1,250-1,440
Tuar 0,200 1,800-2,100 1,500-2,200
Maize 012 250-325 249-322
Vaal Dsshi 032 1,980-2,320 1,985-2,325
Choli 0,040 1,150-1,442 0,890-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,655-1,665 1,645-1,655
Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,900-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,500-1,510
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 5,100-5,150 5,150-5,200
Gram dal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuar 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400
Tuardal 15,000-15,100 15,000-15,100
Moong 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 07,400-07,500
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300