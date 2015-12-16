Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 16 Dec. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,330 322-393 330-400 Wheat Tukda 00,415 340-425 345-420 Jowar White 085 245-525 248-522 Bajra 0,030 210-285 218-287 PULSES Gram 00,110 901-1,045 901-1,035 Udid 0,100 1,800-2,100 1,850-2,050 Moong 0,350 1,250-1,420 1,250-1,420 Tuar 0,100 1,700-2,200 1,800-2,100 Maize 019 250-320 250-325 Vaal Dsshi 030 1,980-2,325 1,980-2,320 Choli 0,025 0,950-1,388 1,150-1,442 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,655-1,665 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,050-5,100 5,100-5,150 Gram dal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400 Tuar 10,100-10,200 10,300-10,400 Tuardal 15,000-15,100 15,000-15,100 Moong 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300