Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 17 Dec. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Bajri prices improved due to firm advices from other producing states. * Rice prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,345 330-395 322-393 Wheat Tukda 00,456 345-433 340-425 Jowar White 070 280-520 245-525 Bajra 0,032 205-288 210-285 PULSES Gram 00,280 975-1,085 901-1,045 Udid 0,250 1,750-2,078 1,800-2,100 Moong 0,150 1,250-1,407 1,250-1,420 Tuar 0,200 1,800-2,050 1,700-2,200 Maize 010 248-315 250-320 Vaal Dsshi 035 1,995-2,320 1,980-2,325 Choli 0,030 0,925-1,388 0,950-1,388 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Gram dal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuar 10,100-10,200 10,100-10,200 Tuardal 15,000-15,100 15,000-15,100 Moong 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,400-07,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,200-5,300
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12