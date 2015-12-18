Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 18 Dec. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Moong prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,350 323-386 330-395 Wheat Tukda 00,465 348-434 345-433 Jowar White 080 275-511 280-520 Bajra 0,035 195-286 205-288 PULSES Gram 00,170 911-1,086 975-1,085 Udid 0,300 1,850-2,125 1,750-2,078 Moong 0,100 1,200-1,450 1,250-1,407 Tuar 0,350 1,800-2,150 1,800-2,050 Maize 012 250-320 248-315 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,985-2,335 1,995-2,320 Choli 0,025 0,950-1,355 0,925-1,388 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 5,000-5,050 5,050-5,100 Gram dal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuar 10,100-10,200 10,100-10,200 Tuardal 15,000-15,100 15,000-15,100 Moong 8,450-8,500 8,300-8,350 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100