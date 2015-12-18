Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 18
Dec. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Moong prices improved due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,350 323-386 330-395
Wheat Tukda 00,465 348-434 345-433
Jowar White 080 275-511 280-520
Bajra 0,035 195-286 205-288
PULSES
Gram 00,170 911-1,086 975-1,085
Udid 0,300 1,850-2,125 1,750-2,078
Moong 0,100 1,200-1,450 1,250-1,407
Tuar 0,350 1,800-2,150 1,800-2,050
Maize 012 250-320 248-315
Vaal Dsshi 040 1,985-2,335 1,995-2,320
Choli 0,025 0,950-1,355 0,925-1,388
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 5,000-5,050 5,050-5,100
Gram dal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuar 10,100-10,200 10,100-10,200
Tuardal 15,000-15,100 15,000-15,100
Moong 8,450-8,500 8,300-8,350
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100