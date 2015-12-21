Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 21
Dec. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,345 333-380 323-386
Wheat Tukda 00,456 345-432 348-434
Jowar White 085 260-560 275-511
Bajra 0,027 185-283 195-286
PULSES
Gram 00,160 901-1,035 911-1,086
Udid 0,200 1,850-2,040 1,850-2,125
Moong 0,450 1,220-1,420 1,200-1,450
Tuar 0,230 1,725-1,950 1,800-2,150
Maize 009 250-320 250-320
Vaal Dsshi 030 1,995-2,355 1,985-2,335
Choli 0,030 1,055-1,420 0,950-1,355
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,675-1,685 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,000-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,950-5,000 5,000-5,050
Gram dal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuar 10,000-10,100 10,100-10,200
Tuardal 15,000-15,100 15,000-15,100
Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100