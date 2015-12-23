Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 23 Dec. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices moved down on selling pressure from stockiest. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,325 320-390 320-395 Wheat Tukda 00,335 335-430 345-425 Jowar White 085 258-562 255-560 Bajra 0,030 180-287 175-285 PULSES Gram 00,160 950-1,070 905-1,031 Udid 0,150 1,500-1,900 1,700-1,950 Moong 0,250 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450 Tuar 0,200 1,400-1,700 1,650-1,850 Maize 009 250-315 255-322 Vaal Dsshi 020 1,500-2,050 1,980-2,360 Choli 0,030 1,090-1,435 1,045-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,050-5,100 4,950-5,000 Gram dal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuar 09,300-09,400 09,600-09,700 Tuardal 15,000-15,100 15,000-15,100 Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,200-10,300 10,500-10,600 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12