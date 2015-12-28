Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 28 Dec. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,415 330-405 320-390 Wheat Tukda 00,510 345-435 335-430 Jowar White 080 270-555 258-562 Bajra 0,028 220-320 180-287 PULSES Gram 00,330 911-1,064 950-1,070 Udid 0,080 1,615-1,840 1,500-1,900 Moong 0,250 1,250-1,420 1,250-1,450 Tuar 0,300 1,400-1,680 1,400-1,700 Maize 012 260-320 250-315 Vaal Dsshi 030 1,525-2,000 1,500-2,050 Choli 0,025 0,842-1,360 1,090-1,435 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,630-1,640 1,600-1,610 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Gram dal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuar 09,100-09,200 09,300-09,400 Tuardal 15,000-15,100 15,000-15,100 Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,200-10,300 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100