Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 29
Dec. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,415 330-405 330-405
Wheat Tukda 00,480 345-432 345-435
Jowar White 095 265-555 270-555
Bajra 0,027 265-320 220-320
PULSES
Gram 00,220 901-1,035 911-1,064
Udid 0,100 1,500-2,100 1,615-1,840
Moong 0,200 1,250-1,500 1,250-1,420
Tuar 0,150 1,200-1,685 1,400-1,680
Maize 009 255-325 260-320
Vaal Dsshi 020 1,000-1,600 1,525-2,000
Choli 0,028 0,850-1,448 0,842-1,360
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Bajra 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,950-5,000 5,050-5,100
Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,200-6,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,300-4,350
Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,100-09,200
Tuardal 14,500-14,600 15,000-15,100
Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100