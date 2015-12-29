Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 29 Dec. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,415 330-405 330-405 Wheat Tukda 00,480 345-432 345-435 Jowar White 095 265-555 270-555 Bajra 0,027 265-320 220-320 PULSES Gram 00,220 901-1,035 911-1,064 Udid 0,100 1,500-2,100 1,615-1,840 Moong 0,200 1,250-1,500 1,250-1,420 Tuar 0,150 1,200-1,685 1,400-1,680 Maize 009 255-325 260-320 Vaal Dsshi 020 1,000-1,600 1,525-2,000 Choli 0,028 0,850-1,448 0,842-1,360 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,950-5,000 5,050-5,100 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,200-6,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,300-4,350 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,100-09,200 Tuardal 14,500-14,600 15,000-15,100 Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100