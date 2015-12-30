Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 30 Dec. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,400 330-410 330-405 Wheat Tukda 00,427 340-425 345-432 Jowar White 090 260-558 265-555 Bajra 0,020 263-325 265-320 PULSES Gram 00,175 901-1,011 901-1,035 Udid 0,123 1,815-2,000 1,500-2,100 Moong 0,250 1,240-1,440 1,250-1,500 Tuar 0,275 1,300-1,600 1,200-1,685 Maize 011 240-325 255-325 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,200-1,525 1,000-1,600 Choli 0,020 0,950-1,425 0,850-1,448 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,175 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,950-5,000 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,600-08,700 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 14,000-14,100 14,500-14,600 Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100