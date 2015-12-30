Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 30
Dec. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,400 330-410 330-405
Wheat Tukda 00,427 340-425 345-432
Jowar White 090 260-558 265-555
Bajra 0,020 263-325 265-320
PULSES
Gram 00,175 901-1,011 901-1,035
Udid 0,123 1,815-2,000 1,500-2,100
Moong 0,250 1,240-1,440 1,250-1,500
Tuar 0,275 1,300-1,600 1,200-1,685
Maize 011 240-325 255-325
Vaal Dsshi 025 1,200-1,525 1,000-1,600
Choli 0,020 0,950-1,425 0,850-1,448
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,175 2,100-2,150
Bajra 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,900-4,950 4,950-5,000
Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,600-08,700 09,000-09,100
Tuardal 14,000-14,100 14,500-14,600
Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100