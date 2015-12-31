Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 31 Dec. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to thin supply. * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,385 345-411 330-410 Wheat Tukda 00,430 350-430 340-425 Jowar White 105 245-560 260-558 Bajra 0,035 250-320 263-325 PULSES Gram 00,350 900-1,005 901-1,011 Udid 0,080 1,840-2,005 1,815-2,000 Moong 0,250 1,235-1,445 1,240-1,440 Tuar 0,350 1,305-1,610 1,300-1,600 Maize 011 265-331 240-325 Vaal Dsshi 020 1,050-1,525 1,200-1,525 Choli 0,020 0,955-1,420 0,950-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,690-1,700 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,125-2,175 Bajra 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700 Tuardal 14,000-14,100 14,000-14,100 Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12