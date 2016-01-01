Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 01 Jan. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram Daal moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,290 315-421 345-411 Wheat Tukda 00,400 311-437 350-430 Jowar White 112 243-530 245-560 Bajra 0,025 245-320 250-320 PULSES Gram 00,280 901-1,011 900-1,005 Udid 0,075 1,545-2,032 1,840-2,005 Moong 0,300 1,270-1,425 1,235-1,445 Tuar 0,440 1,366-1,705 1,305-1,610 Maize 010 280-325 265-331 Vaal Dsshi 030 1,150-1,650 1,050-1,525 Choli 0,025 1,150-1,358 0,956-1,420 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,690-1,700 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700 Tuardal 14,000-14,100 14,000-14,100 Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100