BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 01 Jan. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram Daal moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,290 315-421 345-411 Wheat Tukda 00,400 311-437 350-430 Jowar White 112 243-530 245-560 Bajra 0,025 245-320 250-320 PULSES Gram 00,280 901-1,011 900-1,005 Udid 0,075 1,545-2,032 1,840-2,005 Moong 0,300 1,270-1,425 1,235-1,445 Tuar 0,440 1,366-1,705 1,305-1,610 Maize 010 280-325 265-331 Vaal Dsshi 030 1,150-1,650 1,050-1,525 Choli 0,025 1,150-1,358 0,956-1,420 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,690-1,700 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700 Tuardal 14,000-14,100 14,000-14,100 Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)