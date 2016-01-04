Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 04 Jan. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,415 321-428 315-421 Wheat Tukda 00,510 320-442 311-437 Jowar White 065 245-520 243-530 Bajra 0,025 265-320 245-320 PULSES Gram 00,250 911-1,045 901-1,011 Udid 0,050 1,800-2,125 1,545-2,032 Moong 0,400 1,250-1,476 1,270-1,425 Tuar 0,300 1,450-1,750 1,366-1,705 Maize 009 280-320 280-325 Vaal Dsshi 017 1,200-1,700 1,150-1,650 Choli 0,022 0,975-1,348 1,150-1,358 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,630-1,640 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700 Tuardal 13,400-13,500 14,000-14,100 Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100