Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 04
Jan. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Tuar Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,415 321-428 315-421
Wheat Tukda 00,510 320-442 311-437
Jowar White 065 245-520 243-530
Bajra 0,025 265-320 245-320
PULSES
Gram 00,250 911-1,045 901-1,011
Udid 0,050 1,800-2,125 1,545-2,032
Moong 0,400 1,250-1,476 1,270-1,425
Tuar 0,300 1,450-1,750 1,366-1,705
Maize 009 280-320 280-325
Vaal Dsshi 017 1,200-1,700 1,150-1,650
Choli 0,022 0,975-1,348 1,150-1,358
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720
Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,630-1,640
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700
Tuardal 13,400-13,500 14,000-14,100
Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100